Some events held at the forecourt of the State House threaten the security of MPs – Speaker

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has claimed that events held at the forecourt of the State House are posing a security threat to Members of Parliament.



He lamented that some of these occasions threaten lawmakers' security as they carry out their official duties.



He raised the concerns during discussions with the top five schools that participated in the National Public Speaking Competition on Friday, March 1, 2024.



"I'm sure when you were coming, you heard some noise outside. When we are busy doing our work, there are people outside who are permitted to come and make noise. By the time we go outside, they could have broken into our cars and stolen things. You talk to them; it is like they are deaf and dumb; they don't hear. We are constrained to be able to function properly."



The Speaker also raised concerns about the IMF's involvement in Ghana's economic collapse.



His concerns come after the IMF issued a statement over the passage of the anti-gay bill.





The IMF said it was against all forms of discrimination.



But the Speaker, in his reaction, said, "Anytime they want Ghana to falter and return to them, they will tell their small boys to come and misadvise us. When we do the wrong thing, and we collapse, they [IMF] say, aha! That is what they do to us. Ghana, we have been there 17 times; we have not solved our problems."