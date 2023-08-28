Some delegates were paid US$5,000, GH¢100K to vote for Bawumia – Hopeson Adorye

Politics of Monday, 28 August 2023

A member of the Alan Kyerematen flagbearership campaign has alleged that money played a major part in the just-ended Super Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Hopeson Adorye made a number of explosive revelations at the NPP headquarters on August 26 after the votes had been counted and declared. The headquarters was the 17th voting center along with 16 regional centers.



Adorye claimed that huge sums of monies in foreign and local currencies exchanged hands as part of inducement for votes in favour of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



“In this election, money played a role, money, money. Money played a role, we are unafraid in making these claims. You could give someone US$5,000, what are you talking about?



“We also shared money,” he admitted when pressed by journalists “but whose was bigger? How can you give one person 100,000 cedis to go and vote?” he alleged further.



When challenged further, he posed: “What are you talking about? Go to Ashanti Region and ask.”



He has since been summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee over some of the comments he made. Four others, including flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, are also to appear before the committee according to a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong.



Outcome of August 26 primary:



At the end of the August 26 super delegates conference of the NPP, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia, over nine other contenders, ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



