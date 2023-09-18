Some delegates took money and cast ‘stupid vote’ on August 26 – Ken Agyapong booms

Politics of Monday, 18 September 2023

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that financial inducement played a key role in the outcome of the August 26 Super Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Agyapong, who is vying to become the NPP’s presidential aspirant in the 2024 polls, came a distant second behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Addressing teeming supporters at a rally on September 16, 2023; Agyapong said some leaders among the super delegates had succumbed to threats and others to financial inducement to cast what he referred to as “stupid ballot” – aba foo.



He will come up against Bawumia and two others – Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh – in upcoming primaries slated for November 4.



He stressed that instances of political manipulation, threats and intimidation of delegates takes place in internal elections, but that the same toughness is missing when the NPP has to face the main opposition NDC.



“That toughness I hope they display same when we have to face the NDC. The men in NPP become women when it is time to face the NDC. The only man who has consistently challenged the NDC is Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.



“I never knew that there were ‘men’ in the NPP, those that threatened and intimidated delegates, chairmen and some MPs (on August 26) to cast a foolish ballot,” he stated.



“I am confidently telling you today that if you vote and mistakenly vote against Kennedy Agyapong, opposition is just staring at you because Ghanaians have made up their mind that in 2024, the NPP lost it in 2022.”



He cited the losses the cedi faced and the losses of the middle class and pensioners suffered in 2022.



“Anytime things are hard and Ghanaians remain mute, it is an indication that they have made up their minds,” he stressed.





