Some deferred KNUST students used their fees for betting – Management

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has justified its decision to defer the courses of some 6,000 students.



There have been rising concerns amongst a section of KNUST students following a management decision deferring courses for students who have failed to settle a required percentage of their fees.



But speaking in an interview with Joynews monitored by GhanaWeb, the Public Relations Officer of KNUST, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe said the decision has become necessary owing to some findings made by the management.



According to him, some of the students have resorted to investing their fees instead of using it for the intended purpose and now have the monies locked up in such investments.



He noted that the students among other things have invested their fees in ventures such as online betting, buying vehicles for online ride-hailing services and bakery amongst others.



“The problem we have now is that, a number of students are playing games with the University. For example, they use their school fees to buy cars for Uber, others are using it to set up bakeries, and others are also using it for betting, and we have evidence.”

“Some parents have even sent us audio where students have received the fees but have refused to pay or simply trading with the money,” he said.



Ahead of the school’s end of semester exams, management of KNUST notified some affected students of a decision to defer their courses.



“Dear student, your programme has been deferred as you have not met the minimum requirement of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy. Thank you,” a copy of a message sent to the affected students by the management said.



Meanwhile, member of parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described as the decision by the management of KNUST as inconsiderate.



“The decision by KNUST authorities to defer the courses of some 6,000 students for non-payment of fees is most harsh and inconsiderate considering the current economic crisis,” he stated in a Facebook post, whilst appealing to government and the ministry of education to intervene in the matter.