Some constituents have opposed my plan to quit Parliament in 2024 – Ken Agyapong

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong to quit Parliament in 2025



He cautions against protecting sitting MPs during primaries



Assin Central MP under fire to reverse quit notice



Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has disclosed that some polling agents in his constituency have been warning him against his decision to quit Parliament in 2025.



Agyapong said he has explained to them that fatigue was one of the main reasons that he decided to leave the lawmaking chamber but they remain adamant.



Speaking NET2 TV, February 23, 2022, while addressing the issue of the New Patriotic Party’s polling station election challenges across the country, he advocated that there was no need to protect any MP but to allow everyone to contest freely because, in his view, it was the hard work a person put in that determined their fate.



“As I am seated here, my polling station executives are calling me that I should desist from saying I will not stand again because they are not done with me, I am their sole choice, you understand?



“Why is that? I have also told them I am tired and want to go and rest but still, they are adamant. But that shows if you do your work well and if the relationship is cordial, you have differences with the grassroots but manage it to your own benefit,” he stressed.



Agyapong announces he will leave Parliament in 2025



In August 2020, Agyapong announced that he will be quitting Parliament after 24 years representing the constituency located in the Central Region.



His main reason for quitting he said was partly out of disappointment and also from the will to allow another person to try achieving as much as he did during his tenure.



"I'm doing a lot for my people but a whopping 42 per cent of the electorates in the 2020 polls think I'm not doing well, so I'm leaving but would wait patiently to see if any MP can do what I did," he told delegates at a gathering of the New Patriotic Party’s annual Delegates Conference in Assin-Fosu.



To buttress the seriousness of his decision, he added: "Even if I'm given 1,000 cows, I will not go back because I want the people to know that I am fighting for their wellbeing and not myself as an MP."



He, however, encouraged the party faithful who had gathered at Assin-Fosu to give full backing to the government in order to break the eight-year rule where an incumbent party loses power.



"I entreat you to stand firm and defend the government as measures are being put in place to improve the economy to bring relief to ordinary Ghanaians,” he stated.