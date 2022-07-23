Some chiefs have become common land agents – Adib Saani

General News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

A foreign policy and security analyst has expressed worry over the rising disrespect for the chieftaincy institution in the country.



Adib Saani expressed this worry while reacting to a chieftaincy dispute that has led to some 15 people sustaining various degrees of injuries in the Western Region at a ceremony to inaugurate a mining company by the president of the National House of Chief, Nana Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II during the week.



Mr. Saani expressed this worry on the 505 evening news analysis programme hosted by Koku Lumor on Accra-based Class 93.1 FM on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



According to him, many of the chiefs have lost their sense of responsibility to their communities in the country.



He was quick to add that there are equally highly respected chiefs like Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene in the Ashanti Region, Ya-na Abubakari II, the overlord of the Dagbon traditional area in the Northern Region and Nayiri of the Mamprugu Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, Naa Abdulai Mahami Sherigu.



He was of the view that, there are fine traditional leaders who are doing some great for the nation but others are not living up to expectations.



“It is the reason when many of them speak they are not taken seriously by their subjects and the same situation is emerging in Ghana's body politics,” he said.



He warned that there is massive anger among Ghanaians and very soon, many politicians will be chased away in their attempts to campaign in the country.



He argued that a bulk of the traditional rulers have become common land agents who engage in multiple sales of lands without any shame whatsoever.



