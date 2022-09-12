Some chiefs are benefiting from galamsey proceeds - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu alleges

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has alleged that some chiefs are benefiting from the proceeds of galamsey in parts of the country.



He argued that all chiefs who are in these mining areas are in the know about the various galamsey activities going on within their catchment areas.



According to him, the leadership of these illegal activities often pay homage to the chiefs before they proceed to mine, insisting that none of the traditional leaders can deny knowledge of galamsey activities in their areas.



Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, the Suame legislator charged the government to ensure that it cuts off Common Funds to the MMDAs where galamsey is thriving.



He also wants the government to involve the chiefs in such areas to curb the menace.

"The chiefs cannot say they don't know about the galamsey activities in their areas because they benefit from proceeds of the galamsey activities. "The galamseyers often pay homage to them before proceeding to engage in such an activities, so I am suggesting that if we can deal with galamsey, then we must involve the chiefs.



“Government should also cut off Common Funds to MMDAs where galamsey is thriving," he told the host, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



The Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, expressed his confidence that such revolutionary approaches would cushion the government in its quest to deal with the longstanding menace.



