Some boys sleep in clubs in search of white ladies for ‘papers’ - Germany-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian, Isaac has revealed that some African men sleep in clubs for days hoping to date a German lady for papers.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Isaac disclosed that many Africans who migrate to Germany fail to learn the German language. However, it is one way to get documents without marrying or impregnating a German lady.



According to him, many Africans have lived in the European country for years without a work permit. He stated that they have decided not to adapt to the German system and still accept little monies as asylum seekers.



“I know one guy who sleeps in a club for three days searching for a German lady, but he never gets any. Most of the ladies are also aware that some Africans only date them for documents,” he told DJ Nyaami.



"For me, I decided to learn the language and attend school. A friend advised me to do that, and it helped me.”



Issac mentioned that education is the most important thing, aside from learning the language. He indicated that learning a job that is skilled-based, like plumbing, baking, mechanic, etc., pays more than someone without a certificate.



“The language is the biggest key in this country. Germans appreciate it when you learn the language because they know you can work and contribute to the taxes,” he added.



He advised Africans in Germany to learn the language and get a skill to survive in the country.