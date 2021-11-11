Some alien child beggars in streets picking intelligence for criminals - Security Analyst reveals

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

A security Analyst Osabutey Abass has disclosed that most of the alien beggars in Ghana are on the streets to pick intelligence for criminals.



According to him, these supposed beggars gather vital information to facilitate the unscrupulous activities of criminals in the country.



The Executive Director for Platform for Peace and Security Africa said this in an interview with Captain Koda on Kumasi base OTEC FM's social program "Nyansapo", on Thursday, November 11,2021.



Residents in parts of the Ashanti Region particularly Kumasi have already said they are in a state of fear following an invasion of some alien beggars in the city.



They also expressed worry over how the authorities in the Garden City of West Africa look unconcerned over the situation.



The beggars, in their hundreds, are believed to have been migrated from Mali, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, Chad and Niger in search of ‘greener pastures'.



These strangers are mostly found at the Central Business District (CBD) Adum, Bantama, Tech Junction, Dr Mensah and around the Kumasi Kejetia Market.



The security expert reacting to this said the invasion of foreign beggars on the streets of Kumasi which is not a border town calls for a critical look at Ghana's immigration laws and its implementations.



He noted that, for hundreds of aliens to beg on streets without proper documentation as prescribed by the country's constitution is a big threat to national security.