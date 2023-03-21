Some Minority members unhappy with Akufo-Addo’s call on EC to remain firm

General News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Some members of the Minority in Parliament have raised strong objections to President Akufo-Addo’s call on the EC to remain firm and not be scared of the scrutiny of the commission's decisions.



The President made the call during the swearing-in ceremony of three EC Board members at the Jubilee House.



The three new EC board members are Rev Akua Ofori Boateng, Salima Armed Tijani and Dr Peter Appiahene.



Their appointment is in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 Constitution which states: “There shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a chairman, two deputy chairmen, and four other members. The members of the commission shall be appointed by the President under article 70 of this Constitution.”



“This statement is the reason the president is not listening to anyone leading to the failure of his administration,” MP for Sagnarigu Constituency in the North, ABA Fuseini said to Class 91.3 FM's parliamentary correspondent Kekeli Havila



The MP for Tamale Central in the North, Murthala Mohammed and MP for Akatsi South in Volta, Bernard Ahiafor also shared their thoughts.



“As a Minority, we have not said we are against the E.C. seeking an amendment to the existing Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) but what we are seeking to do is any time there is the need, there must be consensus for doing so,” Murtala Mohammed said.



“And for the president to make such a statement is reckless in the highest order,” he added.



Mr Ahiafor for his part said “In fact, I am surprised if the president really said that, it looks like the president is not listening to Ghanaians. What is the mischief that the CI is coming to cure?”



“I am surprised at the president if he said that,” he concluded