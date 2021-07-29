Some Ministers lobbying for withdrawal of anti-LGTBQ+ bill – MP reveals

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

•The anti-LGBTQ+ bill seeks to criminalize activities of same sex and its related matters



•The bill is being sponsored by eight Members of Parliaments, seven on the minority side and one on the majority side



•Murtala Mohammed claims some government officials are lobbying for the withdrawal of the bill



Some appointees of the Akufo-Addo government are lobbying lawmakers behind the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill to withdraw it, Murtala Mohammed, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central has disclosed.



He alleged that even on Wednesday, July 28,2021 some ministers were in the precincts of Parliament to convince some of the MPs not to press ahead with the bill which is at the draft stage.



Murtala Mohammed stated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will have to prove that his comment on the matter is not mere rhetoric by assenting to the bill when it eventually comes before him.



“There should be political will on this and everything in the country. The people of this country will be looking at the president. There have been some moves by some ministers to see whether they can convince people to step down this bill. It will not be stepped down and President Nana Addo will demonstrate to people whether he is insincere in his fight against this LGBTQ+ thing. Human rights are not selective,” he said.



He also flayed some of the LGTBQ+ activists in the country for being intolerant to opposing views.



According to him, the activists have developed a habit of attacking anyone who takes a position that is contrary to theirs.



He believes that posture defeats the democratic principles on which their advocacy for the legalization of same sex relations is anchored.



“When we take a position, they attack us. Those who are arguing that we live in a democracy and democratic principles ought to be respected are the same people attacking us for our views. Someone has expressed his conviction and you go attacking him. It is within the right of people to think that we need to punish these people,” he said. Murtala Mohammed also said that just as polygamy is seen as an offence in the European nations, Ghana must also guard jealously its principles on same sex relations.



“What is wrong with polygamy? Tell me one African state that does entertain polygamy but go to Europe, they will not only prosecute you, they’ll jail you. They claim it is unacceptable. We practice polygamy but when you get there they jail you because its an affront to the cultural values. Our values must be thrown to the dogs because of some finances?



Murtala Mohammed noted further that some MPs are holding back from airing their views on the issue due to fears of being denied visas and funds from certain agencies.



“We are sending a signal to all the 275 MPs that there is no sitting on the fence. You are either for or against it. There is no neutrality and some of us will urge that when it comes to voting, we must vote publicly. We represent people and we must know those who will in the name of visa vote against it. I prefer to live and die in Ghana. The constituents of these MPs must know how their MPs will vote,” he said.



