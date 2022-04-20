Some MPs make noise in parliament but are 'silent' in their constituency - Ayawaso East MP

Politics of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Ayawaso MP speaks on his silence in Parliament for over 10 years



My constituents are impressed with my works



I will speak when there is reason to - Ayawaso East MP



Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Nasser Tuore Mahama has justified his deafening silence in Parliament since he assumed office in 2012 under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



According to him, he prefers that his works speak for him unlike some MPs who make noise in parliament but have nothing to show in their constituency.



He explains that even though he is silent in Parliament for almost 10 years now, he is very loud in his constituency in terms of social and developmental projects.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he said, “You know how parliament works; you talk when there is a need to talk. Some of our work is mostly at the committee level. For me, all I believe in is to make sure I work in my community, and they like me because I changed the lives of people.



"Some MPs make noise in Parliament, but when you visit their constituency, you don't see any changes. If you enter Nima today, you will notice a lot of changes from pavement blocks, to the construction of roads, bridges and other major projects," he said.



He added that the reason his constituents continue to vote for him is because he has fulfilled most of his campaign promises and has embarked on many initiatives to support his constituents.



These projects he says includes the construction of roads, Mosque, school scholarships, and supplies of desks among others.



Here is a full video of his interview with Ghanaweb:



