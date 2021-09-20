Some MMDCEs will be approved in Dec. because of controversies – Ofosu Ampofo

Politics of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, says controversies surrounding the nomination of Metropolitan, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies (MMDCEs) may further delay the confirmation of some nominees in various Assemblies.



According to Mr.Ofosu Ampofo, President Akufo Addo’s delay in appointing MMDCES after nine months in office has already stalled development at the local government level hence prays that efforts are made to mitigate impediments that may prevent smooth confirmation of the nominees.





“The nomination of MMDCEs have taken too long to come because at the normal circumstances when you form a government one of the first positions that the government appoints is the Minister for Local Government because the Minister for Local Government ought to be approved as quickly as possible by Parliament so that he will be able to settle down and in consultation with the president make nomination for the MMDAs”.



He added "You will recall in some situations the nominated MMDCEs will go through the Assembly two or three times before they are finally approved so take it or leave it, in some Districts you will be getting confirmation around October. Where they are outrightly rejected, you have to go back and do renomination, and submit the names. So in some situations the worst-case scenario, we will be looking at some Assemblies getting their DCEs /MCEs around December”.



“One whole year has been wasted and the Assemblies which are a catalyst for development which are the areas where implementation of government policies and programs are done have been left with no activity taking place because in their acting capacities they were not empowered to come out with projects, programs, sign cheques and so on and so forth, so it has affected development at the district level, and it is my prayer that there will be less controversies in the various MMDAs in other to get smooth approval of these MMDAs in other to have the District Assemblies take off”.



Ofosu Ampofo who is the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, said this Sunday at Suhum at the sidelines of a forum organized by the youth wing of the NDC in Suhum Constituency





He lamented the delay in the release of District Assembly Common Fund which is supposed to be catalyst for development at the district levels.



Mr Ampofo stated that this is affecting the ability of the Assemblies to undertake significant projects.



Meanwhile, renominated MCE for Suhum Margaret Darko went berserk on streets to celebrate her renomination with her supporters.



Speaking to the media, the MCE said she has been retained to help the NPP break the eight-year-old governance convention.



The MCE couldn’t hold back her tears when she recounted attacks, false allegations, and smeared campaigns against her renomination.



she however thanked President Akufo-Addo for having confidence in her.