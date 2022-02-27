Some Ghanaian students left Ukraine prior to current crisis – Ayorkor Botchwey

General News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Russia invades Ukraine



Some Ghanaian students, nationals evacuated to neighboring countries



Government committed to evacuation all nationals in Ukraine – Ayorkor Botchwey



Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has confirmed that some Ghanaian nationals particularly students have returned to Ghana safely.



According to her, these nationals left Ukraine a week prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday - one that has now been described as a humanitarian crisis.



Speaking to journalists on Sunday, February 27, Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister said, “We can confirm that an unknown number of Ghanaian students are reported to have left Ukraine a week or so ago following our Bern Mission’s advice as the situation was getting dire”



“Many of them are back here at home in Ghana and they left earlier before the situation got very bad," she disclosed.



The minister further said that there remains a number of Ghanaian nationals in Ukraine and that government remains committed to safely evacuate them.



Ayorkor Botchwey also appealed to all Ghanaian nationals to make it a priority to register with Ghana Missions in the countries they visit or associate with.



This, she explains is vital for easy identification and accountability during times of trouble.



“Any citizen of Ghana who leaves the shores of Ghana must register with their Missions so that when there is a situation like this, they can immediately be reached and be accounted for but unfortunately, some Ghanaians do not do this”.



She added, “Fortunately, many Ghanaian students in Ukraine are with the associations and NUGS, so we have been able to work with these groups to get them but otherwise, it is difficult. We keep saying this over and over and nobody pays heeds to it.”