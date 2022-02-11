Some Ghanaian politicians are 'stupid' - Sam Okudzeto

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

A veteran Ghanaian lawyer Sam Okudzeto has said some Ghanaian politicians are “stupid” to the extent that they will be glad to see coup being staged in the country.



According to him, some politicians forget the consequences a military regime come with and will rather fuel tensions to incite the military to overthrow a democratically elected government.



“My fear has always been that if we’re not careful, we ourselves are creating tensions in the country. And we knew that some of this tension has happened in the past which was used as an excuse to make coups.



“And sometimes some politicians are so stupid they think that if this government is overthrown, it is ideal. But the question is, do you know who replaces it?” Okudzeto told Accra-based Asaase Radio.



Touching on the ongoing trial of the NDC MP for Assin North, he said the noise around the court case is a recipe for chaos.



According to him, once a court of competent jurisdiction has declared the election of the embattled NDC MP James Gyakye Quayson as null and void, the MP must not hold himself as a lawmaker until proven otherwise.



“A petition was made to the court and the court gave it a judgement that he had a Ghanaian nationality as well as a Canadian nationality and therefore his standing for election was illegal. And in law, it means that the declaration that was made at the end of the polls was void. And it is as if you have not been elected at all,” Okudzeto stated.



“I understand he applied for a stay of execution and that was rejected and he appealed and the Appeal Court also rejected that stay of execution. Now, once there’s no stay of execution, in the law, the man ceases to be an MP. To tell you the truth, the state can even go to him and collect the parliamentary allowances he has collected.”