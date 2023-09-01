Some African leaders are abusive, using democracy to enslave citizenry – Dr Yammin

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organizer Dr Joseph Yammin says it continues to baffle him why African leaders in the name of democratic practice abuse their people resulting in resistance and overthrow of governments.



He bemoans the practice where there are no Coup D’états in most European countries who equally practice the same democratic system but that cannot be said within Africa.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com, Dr Yammin clearly stated that African leaders use democratic systems to enslave citizens who in turn rebel through mutiny or Coup D’états at the least opportunity.



“The democracy we practice is almost the same as the European countries are practising. Why are there no coup d’états in these countries but coups in Africa?



"It’s just because the African person is so abusive that when they get the power, they turn to enslave their people, when you do that, you are giving room for somebody who is not in a position but not happy with what you are doing as an opportunity to be able to thwart what you are doing”



“As a student of security, I pay much attention to terrorism and know how it is formed. These terrorist groups around and all over started with just individuals building people to fight against a certain system they were not happy about”



“For instance, The Lord’s Resistance Army is a group that says they are fighting for Christians, simply because they felt some people were abusing Christians and that they think that it should be freedom of religion and whatever, so one person comes together tries to indoctrinate others”, he explained



Giving further details he said: “Look at Nigeria and Boko Haram, it’s a group of Muslims who believe in one thing and are fighting for that, all because somebody did not pay attention to them and now it’s a problem for Nigeria. People are dying innocently”