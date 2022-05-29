Some 400 pupils educated on menstrual health in South Tongu

Regional News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: GNA

More than 400 pupils in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have been educated on how to maintain good Menstrual hygiene during their periods.



The Pupils were educated on how to calculate their menstrual periods, take care of their sanitary pads and the need to use the right materials when menstruating.



Madam Esinam Tekpor, the Girl Child Education Coordinator in the South Tongu District said it had become necessary to include the boy child in the menstrual education to limit the negative perceptions and prejudices they have about menstruation.



She said the World Menstrual Hygiene Day exposes the girl to her right of information, which will make her knowledgeable, hence, reducing absenteeism rate, teenage pregnancy rate and infection among girls adding that, "It's an awareness creation day where we target 100 per cent of our girls to have information on Menstrual Hygiene before their Menarche."



She added that the selection of May 28th by the United Nations Population Fund for the commemoration of world menstrual hygiene day has been significant.



"May 28th has been selected to observe World Menstrual Hygiene Day because on average, the menstrual cycle for menstruation is 28 days and also people menstruate for five days each month and May is the fifth month of the year," she said.



This year's World Menstrual Hygiene Day was marked successfully in the South Tongu District under the theme, “We Are Committed to Creating a Ghana where every girl and woman has access to period friendly facilities.”



The education was held in two schools in the District and was organised by the District Education directorate and Ghana health service to mark the day.



Some Sanitary pads lobbied by Madam Deborah Atitsogbui, a teacher, were donated to the girls by the Volta Chapter of the old Vandals Association.



The pupils were glad about the education and the donation. Some of the boys added they now understood menstruation better and asked the teachers to give in-depth education on this in the classroom.