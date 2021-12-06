Some 253 communities in Abura Asebu Kwamankese have no toilet

Regional News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: GNA

Some 253 of the total of 262 communities in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) District do not have toilets in their homes.



According to Mr Emmanuel Afutu Commey, the District Environmental Health Officer of the AAK, this meant only nine communities have toilets.



The communities are Okwasikrom, Apakrom, Kofrofrodo, Gyasikrom, Apenkwa, Baakrom, Abombi, Brenyi and Nkandar.



The communities, he stated, have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) communities in the district.



According to Mr Commey, to have more communities own toilets, they were supplied with building materials in 2018 but were yet to complete their toilet projects.



The International Development Agency (IDA) supported Nfrandwe and Fawomaye communities with plastic drums to construct toilets, while the District Assembly also supported with roofing sheets, but it said that the communities involved were delaying.



The Kwekutu community was also supported with iron rods and bags of cement to construct a slab and had also not seen the day of light, he said.



He noted that this resulted in open defecation near bushes and water bodies, while others have them in polythene bags and throw them away.



The District Environmental Health Officer noted that a drafted bye-law in 2018 for house owners and occupants stipulates that it was an offence for house owners to construct a house without a kitchen, toilet, and adequate bathroom.



"Any person who contravenes this bye-law shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a conviction by a court to a fine of between 100-250 penalty units or in default, a term of imprisonment not exceeding three months or both.



He, therefore, called on authorities concerned to ensure that the drafted bye-laws pass through the appropriate quarters for it to be implemented.



This, he indicated, will go a long way to make sure the right things are done and to serve as a deterrent to others.



In addition, the provision of toilets in the communities will reduce the spread of air-borne diseases and gastro-intestinal diseases among the people.



Mr Willyevans Obiri-Awuah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), in his sessional address to the Assembly, expressed worry about the increasing rate of open defecation in the district.



He told the Assembly to ensure house owners construct toilets in their homes to make the community clean at all times.



The Assembly had resolved to use the last Friday of every month to organise communal labour to clean up the communities and has empowered the chiefs and opinion leaders to sanction people in their jurisdiction who fail to comply.