Somé Traditional Council presents relief items to flood victims

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Somé Traditional Council in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region has presented some relief items to victims of recent floods in the enclave.



The items included bags of rice, cooking oils, toiletries, groceries, cartons of canned fish, and among others.



The Paramount Chief and President of Somé Traditional Area, Torgbiga Adamah III, speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the items to Chiefs of the various divisions said the council had decided to distribute the items which were donations from various entities and well-wishers including former President, John Dramani Mahama to the affected families.



He said the well-being of the people of the area was very dear to him and his elders, necessitating the move.



Torgbiga Adamah expressed profound gratitude to the various donors and assured them of the traditional council's readiness to continue to support the victims in any way possible to cope with the aftermath of the floods.



He further appealed to the government and other relevant institutions to work on finding a permanent solution to the perennial occurrence.



Chief of Alagbakope, Torgbi Hodah Alagba IV, who received the items on behalf of the victims, praised Torgbiga Adamah and the council for the move and assured them that the items would be fairly distributed to the intended beneficiaries.