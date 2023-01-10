Solve impasse between Muntaka and constituency executives – NDC youth to national executives

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Some youth of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase constituency of the Ashanti region have called on the national executives of the party to intervene and restore peace between the Member of Parliament for the area and some executives of the constituency.



According to them since the constituency elections, there has been a lack of unity between the MP, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and some constituency executives.



Addressing a press conference, the spokesperson for the group, Umar Harris noted that the unhealthy relationship can affect the chances of the party in the 2024 general elections if not resolved.



Harris, therefore, called for immediate intervention by the national executives of the party so unity can be restored.



Meanwhile, a group of members of the party who are supporters of the MP have alleged that some constituency executives want to tarnish the image of the MP.



They also refuted claims that the MP was behind the attempt by the police to arrest the constituency Chairman.



