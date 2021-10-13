Solution to Ghana’s problems is in NDC manifesto - Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: GNA

The solution to social and economic challenges confronting Ghana is succinctly captured in the 2020 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Former President John Dramani Mahama has said.



“High unemployment rate, businesses suffering, the economy is collapsing, the answers to all what Ghana is going through today is in the NDC 2020 manifesto,” he told party executives during his thank-you tour of Eastern Region.



NDC executives from the 33 constituencies of the Eastern Region, party faithful, and sympathizers thronged the Cultural Centre in Koforidua to listen to the Former President as he outlined solutions to the country’s social and economic woes.



In the NDC’s 2020 manifesto, there is the big push for infrastructure development agenda, where $10 million is projected to be used to construct roads, hospitals, and schools.



Mr. Mahama said there was also a well-crafted plan to create one million job opportunities for young Ghanaians and also solve the country’s “galamsey’’ menace which has caused extensive destruction to vegetation cover and water bodies.



“I will entreat all NDC members to continue to read the party’s manifesto and propagate the word to all Ghanaians to see that it is through the NDC that the country can be liberated from all these problems,” he said.



He said there were a lot of things happening in the country that were creating fear and insecurity. “During my administration, an NPP member calculated the total debt of the country as at the time and shared it among the population. He said each Ghanaian will pay GHS4, 700.00 to be able to settle Ghana’s debt.



“However, when Ghana’s debt is calculated now each Ghanaian is estimated to pay over GHS 11, 000.00 to be able to settle our current debt,’’ he said.



He commended all party faithful for their hard work in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, and said before the election, NDC had 106 seats in parliament, however, “now the party has 137 seats.



“I know if we work hard as a political party going into the 2024 elections not only are we going to take majority seats in parliament, the NDC will win the Presidential election as well,’’ he said.



He advised party executives to eschew personal interest and backbiting, work closely for the common interest of NDC, saying: “But I’m hopeful if all of us do away with our personal interest and get united NDC will win the Eastern Region.”