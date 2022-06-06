Solution to Ghana’s problems is in LPG manifesto – Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The solution to social and economic challenges confronting Ghana is succinctly captured in the LPG manifesto of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Flagbearer and founder of the LPG, Kofi Akpaloo has said.



“High unemployment rate, businesses suffering, the economy is collapsing, the answers to all what Ghana is going through today is in the LPG 2024 manifesto,” he told the media during a press conference in Accra last Friday with regards to issues concerning Ghana's economy.



"In the LPG’s manifesto, there is a big investment for infrastructure development agenda, where millions are projected to be used to construct roads, hospitals, and schools," he added.



Mr Kofi Akpaloo said there was also a well-crafted plan to create one million job opportunities for young Ghanaians and also solve the country’s “galamsey’’ menace which has caused extensive destruction to vegetation cover and water bodies.



“I will entreat all Ghanaians to continue to read the party’s manifesto and propagate the word to all Ghanaians to see that it is through the LPG that the country can be liberated from all these problems,” he said.



“I know if we work hard as a political party going into the 2024 elections not only are we going to take majority seats in parliament, the LPG will win the Presidential election as well," he said.