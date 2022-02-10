Solidarity message in support of Yentua demonstration

Regional News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: Desmond Nana Ntow, Contributor

SDDDF-AFRICA calls on the youth of Ghana to rise up in defense of their dignity and welfare against the draconian and obnoxious taxes (E-levy) being imposed on Ghanaians in this self-imposed economic quagmire of the Nana Addo and Bawumia led government.



We call on all Ghanaians to join forces together as we demonstrate our displeasure against the family and friends government of Nana Addo who have run the economy down inefficiently and incompetently.



The government of Nana Addo has not been able to justify the over 244 billion loan it has borrowed over the last five years.



Nana Addo and Bawumia in opposition propounded many economic theories but it presupposes to us that it was just mere rhetoric and theories of conspiracies that cannot be translated into our well-being and had no realistic setting in our national life.



The E-levy is not a political combat tool between the NDC and the NPP but the views of the public against the government.



The E-levy cannot be the panacea of economic rigmarole supervised by the Nana Addo-led government.



We demand a complete withdrawal of E-levy and not entertain the so-called 1.5% proposed by the proponents of the E-levy.



We also call on Ghanaians to boycott the so-called town hall meetings being used to persuade unsuspecting Ghanaians into accepting such regressive tax.



Long live Ghana!

let us rise up in defense of our constitution…



Let us rise up to demand accountability and say no to this E-LEVY



