Solidarity for Human International partners NRSA to mark 2023 World Day of Remembrance

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: Aboagye Frank

A compassionate American, European, and African-based registered non-profit organization, Solidarity for Humanity International (SOHI) in partnership with the Cape Coast branch of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has commemorated the 2023 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in Winneba.



The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims which is observed on the third Sunday of November every year as the appropriate acknowledgment of victims of road traffic crashes and their families came off on November 19, 2023, at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, a specialized secondary referral health facility in the Central Region.



The solemn observation which served as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of road accidents and the collective responsibility of stakeholders to enhance road safety, brought together representatives of the Winneba Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), National Ambulance Service, Winneba GPRTU, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Religious Leaders, Insurance Commission, Road Safety Authority, and Pragya Riders Association.



SOHI collaborated with the successful celebration of the World Day of Remembrance for Crash Victims and subsequently contributed to the donation of items like medical consumables, bandages, body bags, toiletries, and bottled water to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital to mark the day.



According to the Programmes Manager of SOHI, Emmanuel Mensah, the gesture forms part of the many commitments and passion towards ensuring safety and protecting lives as well as exemplifying the potential for positive change when organizations pool their resources and expertise together.



The Road Watch Project



Emmanuel Mensah reiterated that this act of solidarity with the NRSA is not an isolated gesture because it sets the stage for the launching of a transformative initiative, the Road Watch Project in 2024, a visionary project that aims to make substantial investments in the road sector by adopting a comprehensive approach to road safety to prevent road accidents and minimize their impact.



World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims



The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDR) is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year.



It is a high-profile global event to remember the many millions who have been killed and seriously injured on the world’s roads and to acknowledge the suffering of all affected victims, families, and communities.



This Day has also become an important tool for governments and all those whose work involves crash prevention or response to the aftermath of crashes since it offers the opportunity to demonstrate the enormous scale and impact of road deaths and injuries, call for an end to the often trivial and inappropriate response to road death and injury and advocate for urgent concerted action to stop the carnage.



The 2023 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2023 puts the spotlight on justice.