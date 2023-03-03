Sole use of Ghana card for registration of voters will purify our system – Majority

General News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Majority Caucus in Parliament says the Constitutional Instrument (CI) proposed by the Electoral Commission (EC) to make the Ghana card the sole form of identification for the voter registration exercise will not disenfranchise Ghanaians in the 2024 general elections as argued by the Minority.



The EC has a new C. I and attempting to use the Ghana Card as the sole document for voter registration, but the Minority has objected, claiming that it would disenfranchise several people.



But Majority Leader Osei Kiei-Mensah-Bonsu thinks otherwise.



At a press conference, the leader of government business said, “This is a system that has come to sanitise and purify our system. There are various institutions which recognise the integrity of the National Identification Authority and indeed the Ghana Cards and have resorted to the use of the Ghana Cards”.