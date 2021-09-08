Soldiers sent in to help manage flood situation at Daboya

General News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ahead of the opening of the Bagre Dam, and the floods that have caused roads in the North Gonja District of the Savannah region to be unmotorable, some military personnel have been deployed to the region to assist in managing the situation.



Currently, all roads leading in and out of Daboya, the district capital, are flooded, making the movement of persons and vehicles a difficulty, Citi News has reported.



The servicemen from the Operation Thunder Boat of the Ghana Armed Forces will assist the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and will operate with assault boats and live jackets.



Mohammed Tohir, the Savannah Regional Director of NADMO, explained that it is because the current situation is happening for the first time in the country’s history that they have had to initiate such measures.



“The flood crisis is increasing in the North Gonja district, and we are preparing for the spillage of the Bagre Dam. We have never had a situation where Tachale road has been cut off through floods. Yesterday we witnessed one. We are now on an island because all the 4 routes linking to Daboya have been cut off through floods. So we cried to our superiors, and they gave us members of Operation Thunder Boat with life jackets and a number of engine boats to assist us,” he said.



Also, he said that all the seven municipal and district offices in the region have taken stock of relief items, readying themselves for any calamities that may happen in the near-future.



“Currently, I have given all the seven districts and municipalities in the region a quota of the relief items that we have for emergency use so that in case anything happens they can attend to it,” he explained.



In the meantime, the Paramount Chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area, through one of his sub-chiefs, Yakubu Adam, has called for this challenge to be addressed once and for all.



He also urged the government to speed up works on its plan to build a bridge over the White Volta.



“Government needs to construct the Daboya bridge. We need a permanent solution, and that bridge is the permanent solution. The other bridges need to also be expanded to be able to contain the water when something like this happens,” he said.



Due to the floods, residents in and around Daboya have had to resort to the use of boats and life jackets to move around, the report said.