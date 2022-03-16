Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Some three military officers who were caught up in a shootout with some residents of Buabula, a suburb of Bawku, in the Upper East Region have been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



They are said to be critically injured.



Seven persons are feared dead following Wednesday dawn’s crossfire.



It is unclear what caused the incident but many suspects it was due to the shooting to death of a military officer in recent disturbances in the volatile town.



The soldiers, therefore, allegedly stormed the town Wednesday dawn and burned down several houses.



Hundreds of residents are said to have fled to adjoining major communities like Pusiga, Garu, Tempane, and Binduri.