Soldiers brutalise workers at Kasoa Millennium City over land dispute

Regional News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Over five construction workers are battling for their lives after some Military officers with Military Vehicles 43 GA 63, and 42 GA, allegedly stormed their site at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, fired gunshots, and brutalized the workers.



Information gathered by EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan revealed that the land which the construction workers were working on has also been sold to one Military Officer who is stationed at Burma Camp in the Greater Accra Region.



Speaking to some of the victims, they revealed that they were working at the site when they saw over 10 Military Officers in their pickup vehicles entering their site.



He added that the military men started shooting sporadically, injuring three of them who are currently battling for their lives.



Some of the victims also narrated that the military men brutalized them with their guns, sticks, belt, and other offensive weapons to stop them from working on the site.



Meanwhile, one of the workers, Kwesi Osei, said Ghc6,000 belonging to their foreman was taken by the Military men adding that the military men took away their wheelbarrows, 30 bags of cement, headlands, and materials they used in working at the building site.



The caretaker added that the land belonged to his brother, and they have all the necessary documents to prove their claim.



The victims are currently receiving treatment at Kasoa Polyclinic while the case has been reported to the police.