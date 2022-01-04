You are here: HomeNews2022 01 04Article 1437148

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Soldier who fired shots to 'welcome 2022' arrested by military - Police

The man who was seen in a viral video shooting into the sky several times at the A&C mall on 31st night 2021 has been arrested.

The arrest followed a combined effort of the Police and the Military, a Police statement said Monday, January 3, 2022.

The suspect who is a military officer is currently being held by the Military Police.

“The Man Captured on Video Discharging Firearm at A&C Mall on New Year’s Eve Arrested A collaboration between the Police and the Military Police has led to the arrest of Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong in connection with the discharge of a firearm at A&C Mall, East Legon, on Friday, December 31, 2021”.



