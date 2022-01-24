Soldier who fired a gun to welcome new year charged for military trial

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Video of man shooting to welcome new year goes viral



Man in viral shooting video identified as a soldier



Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu to face military trial



Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong, a soldier with the Ghana Air Force sighted in viral video shooting a gun into the air at A&C Mall on New Year’s Eve is currently going through military trial.



The officer’s trial follows the completion of investigations into the December 31, 2021, incident by the Ghana Armed Forces.



In an interview with Citi FM, the acting Public Relations Director of the Ghana Armed Forces, Commander Andy L. A. Anyane disclosed the conclusion of investigations into the matter.





According to him, a report on the investigation has been submitted to the Commander of the accused soldier at the Air Force Base at Takoradi in line with military procedures for his trial.



The investigation, he noted, was conducted by the military police and the charges thereof have been forwarded to the commander and a board who will be in charge of Sergeant Owusu Frimpong’s trial.



The acting director of public relations failed to disclose the charges preferred against the suspect but maintained that the Military High Command "takes a serious view of the action and so the proper charges will be preferred."



Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong was arrested following a viral video that showed a man firing several shots of a firearm at the A&C Mall in Accra at dawn on January 1, 2022.



Police investigation into the incident revealed that the suspect is soldier who was identified as Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong, stationed at the Airforce Base in Takoradi.



The case was later handed over to the military.



The suspect was subsequently detained by the Military Police to pave way for further investigations.