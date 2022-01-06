Soldier who fired AK-47 at A&C Mall will be sanctioned – GAF assures

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Police arrest man for firing AK47



Video captures man firing gunshots to welcome New Year



Man firing gunshots at A&C Mall identified as Flt. Sgt. Nicholas Owusu Frimpong



The Acting Director of the Department of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Commander Andy La-Anyane, has said Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong who discharged firearms at the A&C mall will be sanctioned.



According to him, Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong acted unprofessionally by discharging his riffle publicly as it’s against the service regulations.



Speaking to citinewroom.com, Commander Andy La-Anyane said the military command is waiting for the outcome of the investigation to apply the necessary sanctions.



“The Military High Command takes this particular incident seriously because it is unprofessional for a soldier to go to a public place and fire his rifle indiscriminately



“So the Command is waiting for the outcome of the investigation by the military police and then the necessary sanctions will be applied to serve as a deterrent to others.”



The Ghana Police Service announced the arrest of a man who was captured in a video indiscriminately firing gunshots from an AK47.



The man identified as Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong was said to have been doing that as a way of welcoming the New Year.



In a statement shared by the Service on its social media pages, it stated that it took a collaboration between them and the Military to apprehend the man.



“A collaboration between the Police and the Military has led to the arrest of Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong in connection with the discharge of a firearm at A&C Mall, East Legon, on Friday, December 31, 2021.



“The suspect was arrested following Police investigation into the incident of a young man captured on video footage firing several shots of a firearm at A&C Mall purportedly to welcome the New Year, 2022,” the statement said in part.



