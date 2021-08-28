Soldier takes his life at Burma Camp

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A military officer at Burma Camp has taken his life



• His lifeless body was found hanging on a tree



• Investigations are underway to discover more details





W.O II Robert Doku, a serving military officer with the Army Recruit Training School has reportedly taken his life.



Reports from GraphicOnline indicate that his lifeless body was discovered hanging on a rope tied to a tree.



The incident per the report, happened at the headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces at Burma Camp.



Investigations are underway to ascertain the details of the alleged suicide incident.



Meanwhile, sources at the camp told GraphicOnline that the body has since been deposited at the 37 Military hospital.



W.O II Robert Doku was stationed at the Base Ordinance Depot before his passing.