Soldier, others granted bail over Zabramaline shooting

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: GNA

A soldier, who was involved in the shooting at Zabramaline, Accra, has been granted GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties, by the circuit court.



The court presided over by Mr. Sam Bright Acquah, ordered that one of the sureties should be justified and one of them should be a civil servant earning not less than GH¢2,000.00.



Isaac Abbey, 37, who was accused of protection of land and interest in land, carrying offensive weapons, and trespassing, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His accomplices, GodfredAmegbor, 29, mobile money vendor, and OffeiDarko, 28, musician, are also on bail.



They are jointly being accused of abetment of crime and trespass. Darko is, however, facing three counts of causing harm and the use of offensive weapons.



They pleaded not guilty. The court has asked the prosecution to prepare and serve all disclosures and adjourned the case to July 5, 2022.



Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Augustus Yirenkyi told the Court that Abbey was a military officer at the Education Unit at Teshie, Darko was a musician, and Amegbor was a mobile money vendor at Lapaz, Accra, and Yahaya Tamimu, 32, a trader.



Prosecution said on June 4, 2022, Amegbor, was captured on video in a military uniform, posing as a military officer stationed at the Education Unit in Teshie, and joined by Darkoand Abbey in his Ford SUV vehicle to a construction site at Zamramaline, in Dansoman,to undertake an illegal demolishing.



DSP Yirenkyi said the accused and accomplices encountered a crowd, including victims, Faisal Khalid Azuma, and Ali Hashimiru, who was currently on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds.



Prosecution said the victims confronted the accused and accomplices and asked them for a court order that gave them the power to demolish property on the land.



The court heard that this generated disagreement between the two parties.



The court heard that Darko, who was in possession of a gunshot at the victims and Azuma was injured in the ankle, Hashimiruin in the stomach, a 13-year-old FawzanInusah, a passerby in his buttocks, and three others who were part of the crowd.



Prosecution said Hashimiru and three others were rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



DSP Yirenkyi said the three were treated and discharged, but Hashimiru was detained due to the severity of the injuries, whilst Inusah was taken to Shukura Community Clinic, treated, and discharged. After the shooting, Abbey arrested the injured and handed him to the police at Dansoman Police Station and lodged a complaint of causing damage to his vehicle.



DSP Yirenkyi said Darko and Amegbor were arrested by the youth of Zamramaline and taken to the police station severely beaten.



Prosecution said Azuma and the two accused were taken to the Dansoman Polyclinic where they were treated and discharged.