Soldier captured discharging firearm at A&C Mall arrested

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has eventually arrested a man who was captured in a video indiscriminately firing gunshots from an AK47.



The man was said to have been doing that as a way of welcoming the New Year.



In a statement shared by the Service on its social media pages, it stated that it took a collaboration between them and the Military to apprehend the man.



“A collaboration between the Police and the Military has led to the arrest of Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong in connection with the discharge of a firearm at A&C Mall, East Legon, on Friday, December 31, 2021.



“The suspect was arrested following Police investigation into the incident of a young man captured on video footage firing several shots of a firearm at A&C Mall purportedly to welcome the New Year, 2022,” the statement said in part.



The statement added that the suspect has since been detained by the Military Police.



“The suspect, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu is currently detained by the Military Police whilst investigations continue,” the statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Supt. Alexander Kwaku Obeng, added.



The Ghana Police Service has therefore urged the general public to be guided in their celebrations and “desist from acts that compromise public safety and order.”



