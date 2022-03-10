You are here: HomeNews2022 03 10Article 1487468

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

classfmonline.com

Sofoline footbridge underway– Kwadaso MCE discloses

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, has said plans are underway to construct a footbridge on the Sofoline road to aid pedestrian crossing.

This follows several incidents of pedestrians and traders being knocked down by vehicles at the Sofoline intersection of the Kumasi-Sunyani highway.

People have called for the construction of a footbridge to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Speaking to Class91.3FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent on the sidelines of the election of a Presiding Member for the Municipality on Wednesday, 9 March 2022, the MCE said: “For now, what I can say is that we’re coming to construct a footbridge”.

“We’re about to construct a footbridge for pedestrians”.

“So, it’s an overpass because we already have an underpass, although people barely pass there due to security reasons”, he said.

“They [pedestrians] won’t be allowed to cross the road like they’re doing now. For now, there are cameras [there] 24 hours”.

“So, we’ll construct an overpass to ensure that people do not cross the road again”.

