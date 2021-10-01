‘Sodomy’ teacher is a Pentecost Elder' – Fellow teacher discloses

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Social Studies teacher at the center of a Sodomy case in Salaga is a Church of Pentecost Elder, a fellow teacher has revealed.



Nyaaba Veronica, who also teaches at the Kulpi Junior High School, told 3news.com‘s correspondent, Christopher Amoako, that she has been shocked by the news.



“[Natomah] Otabel is somebody that even if someone had told me that he has even slept with a lady, I wouldn’t have believed because ever since I have been here in the same quarters with him for the past four years, I have never seen him with a lady before,” Madam Nyaaba Veronica said.



“And he is also a Pentecost Elder and he prays a lot. It was difficult [for me].”



She said the shock makes her live in denial about the news.



The suspect has been accused of sodomizing 19 pupils of the school and was picked up on Monday, September 27, 2021, after the East Gonja Directorate of Education formally reported the matter to the Salaga District Police Command of the Ghana Police Service.



He was then arraigned before a magistrate court on Wednesday, September 30, 2021.



He was remanded into police custody to reappear on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.



According to police, the suspect will be charged with defilement and unnatural carnal knowledge.



As of Thursday, September 30, 19 pupils had come out to accuse Natomah Otabel of sodomy.



Meanwhile, the families of the victims are appealing for financial help to undertake the medical examinations in Tamale.



They were all referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital from the Salaga Government Hospital, which did not have the equipment to carry out the examination.



The relatives also want police handling the matter to fast-track the processes to get the suspect jailed.