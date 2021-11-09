Social responsibility is everyone’s business - Henry Squire

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The effects of quality education and training is considered impactful when people give back to society, Mr. Henry Cofie-Squire, Co-founder of Ox Charity, has said.



He said the whole idea of sustainable education was to ensure that people had the willpower to go back into their communities and effect positive change after acquiring either formal or informal education.



“If this is defeated, it becomes selfish motive, where people are only interested in educating themselves, possibly make money for a living and that ends there.



“Take a look at yourself and you will see people every now and then asking you for assistance, why not also equip other people to help solve their problems” he quizzed.













To the corporate world, Mr. Cofie-Squire who is also a lecturer at the Oxford Business College, urged them to be socially accountable to all stakeholders, and the public.By practising corporate social responsibility, he noted that companies should be conscious of the kind of impact they would have on all aspects of society, economically, socially and environmentally.Ox charity is the charitable arm of Oxford Business College and is committed to teaching the populace on the need to give back or volunteer to facilitate a better society under the Global Citizenship Education Initiative of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.The project is supported by Mind Investa in collaboration with Service Master Group all Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) committed to helping the society have a changed mindset to improve development.It aims to empower learners of all ages to assume active roles both locally and globally in building more peaceful, tolerant, and inclusive and secure societies.Launching the project, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, said the people of Cape Coast had a responsibility to Cape Coast and raise standards, to develop and it was time people changed the narrative of self-centeredness and instead strive to be beneficial to their communities.