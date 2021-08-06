Social media users slam Prof Gyampo’s election as UTAG Secretary-elect

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Outspoken acacdemic Prof Ransford Gyampo has won his first ever competitive election



• He is the secretary-elect for UTAG



• Some people on social media have slammed the election citing his ‘tainted’ past



Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department was on August 5, 2021 elected the new Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG.



The outspoken academician in an elaborate Facebook post thanked his fellow lecturers, students and sympathizers for helping him unseat an incumbent in what he said was the “my first ever attempt at competitive election in my life.”



“My colleague lecturers on campus, you guys demonstrated confidence in me. You told me you believe in me. You told me you feel I am the right person to do the job for you and when it came to voting, you were massive in your support for me, culminating in my wrestling of power from an incumbent, in my first ever attempt at competitive election in my life,” his post read in part.



Even as he celebrated and as the congratulatory messages flowed in, some social media users – particularly on Twitter – had issue with the fact that a man mirred in a ‘sex for grades’ scandal will be elected to hold a position as this.



The scandal in question is BBC Sex For Grades documentary in which Gyampo was caught propositioning to students who he was supervising. The university subsequently investigated the report and applied sanctions.









Some of the critical social media reactions:





That prof gyampo story just spoilt my mood .

No shame at all .

A man who tries to sleep with his students is now is now elected by the association of University Teachers to be thier general secretary.

Filthy filthy ... — ethelcofie (@ethelcofie) August 5, 2021

There's something very wrong with a country where someone is caught on tape trying to exploit a student, and yet manages to maintain enough relevance in academic and political circles that he can be elected to a position of power in a union. It's disgusting. — Fui-sama (@FCTamakloe) August 5, 2021

The fact that the university retained him, the fact that the media still gives him access to their platforms.....smh????‍♀️will our young girls ever be safe in our schools and work places? — Adwoa Anima (@madwoanima) August 5, 2021

Someone who was caught on BBC telling a young enough to be his daughter, I will kiss you violently and promising to get her admission to the university



This this person who was elected to general secretary for Ghana's university teachers association



Disgraceful pic.twitter.com/xWjAPcg3fB — ethelcofie (@ethelcofie) August 5, 2021