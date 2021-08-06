You are here: HomeNews2021 08 06Article 1326148

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users slam Prof Gyampo’s election as UTAG Secretary-elect

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Professor Ransford Gyampo Professor Ransford Gyampo

• Outspoken acacdemic Prof Ransford Gyampo has won his first ever competitive election

• He is the secretary-elect for UTAG

• Some people on social media have slammed the election citing his ‘tainted’ past

Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department was on August 5, 2021 elected the new Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG.

The outspoken academician in an elaborate Facebook post thanked his fellow lecturers, students and sympathizers for helping him unseat an incumbent in what he said was the “my first ever attempt at competitive election in my life.”

“My colleague lecturers on campus, you guys demonstrated confidence in me. You told me you believe in me. You told me you feel I am the right person to do the job for you and when it came to voting, you were massive in your support for me, culminating in my wrestling of power from an incumbent, in my first ever attempt at competitive election in my life,” his post read in part.

Even as he celebrated and as the congratulatory messages flowed in, some social media users – particularly on Twitter – had issue with the fact that a man mirred in a ‘sex for grades’ scandal will be elected to hold a position as this.

The scandal in question is BBC Sex For Grades documentary in which Gyampo was caught propositioning to students who he was supervising. The university subsequently investigated the report and applied sanctions.




Some of the critical social media reactions:









Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment