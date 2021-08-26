You are here: HomeNews2021 08 26Article 1341559

Social media users shocked by UDS SRC's 'alleged' GH¢63,000 bus terminal

Some social media users have been left shocked by cost of a bus terminal constructed by the Students’ Representatives Council of the University of Development Studies, UDS.

A photo of the said terminal, which allegedly cost GH¢,63,175, has been circulating on social media for the past two days with people expressing shock over the end product and attendant cost of the project.

Most commenters are concerned that student leadership have been infected with the virus of inflating costs of projects and in the case of the terminal, student leaders were clearly fleecing their colleagues.

They are worried that with the tertiary leadership serving as a platform for national positions, the future of the country appears bleak if student leaders engage in such acts of financial misappropriation.

Some have also called on the school to come out and clarify issues around the rather expensive terminal.

The UDS issue follows similar uproar that greeted a budget estimate presented by the SRC of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in March this year.

Despite little activity to mark their SRC week celebration, the budget presented by executives was a little shy of GH¢100,000.

