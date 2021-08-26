You are here: HomeNews2021 08 26Article 1341559

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users shocked by UDS SRC's GH¢63,000 bus terminal

The new bus terminal at UDS The new bus terminal at UDS

• The cost of the terminal has generated interest on social media

• Some social media users are are concerned with the perceive corruption in tertiary institutions

• The terminal reportedly cost GH¢,63,175

Some social media users have been left shocked by a bus terminal constructed by the Students’ Representative Council of the University of Development Studies, UDS, which reportedly cost GH¢,63,175.

A photo of the said bus terminal has been in circulation on social media for the past two days as people express shock over the output and attendant cost of the project.

Mosu commenters are concerned that student leadership have been infected with the virus of inflation of cost of projects and in the case of ther termina, student leaders were clearly fleecing their colleague students.

They are worried that with the tertiary leadership serving as a platform for national positions, the future of the country appears bleak if student leaders engage in such acts of financial misappropriation.

Some have also called on the school to come out and clarify issues around the rather expensive terminal.

The UDS issue follows similar uproar that greeted a budget estimate presented by the SRC of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in March this year.

Despite little activity to mark their SRC week celebration, the budget presented by executives was a little shy of GH¢100,000.

