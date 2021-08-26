Social media users shocked by UDS SRC's GH¢63,000 bus terminal

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

• The cost of the terminal has generated interest on social media



• Some social media users are are concerned with the perceive corruption in tertiary institutions



• The terminal reportedly cost GH¢,63,175



Some social media users have been left shocked by a bus terminal constructed by the Students’ Representative Council of the University of Development Studies, UDS, which reportedly cost GH¢,63,175.



A photo of the said bus terminal has been in circulation on social media for the past two days as people express shock over the output and attendant cost of the project.



Mosu commenters are concerned that student leadership have been infected with the virus of inflation of cost of projects and in the case of ther termina, student leaders were clearly fleecing their colleague students.



They are worried that with the tertiary leadership serving as a platform for national positions, the future of the country appears bleak if student leaders engage in such acts of financial misappropriation.



Some have also called on the school to come out and clarify issues around the rather expensive terminal.



The UDS issue follows similar uproar that greeted a budget estimate presented by the SRC of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in March this year.



Despite little activity to mark their SRC week celebration, the budget presented by executives was a little shy of GH¢100,000.



Read some comments below relative to the UDS bus terminal





UDS taking notes from NPP government led by Prime Minister Gabby Otchere Darko pic.twitter.com/7S7PZYt44k — In an abusive Relationship with Ghana Government (@tayadghanaman) August 25, 2021

How true is this please. How can you use that amount of money to put up a single structure like this. Eii UDS President, Tamale Campus pic.twitter.com/YZG4FcJmiU — Obeng Emmanuel (@ObengEm38123638) August 25, 2021

UDS SRC says this bus stop cost GHS 63,000. Eiiiii????‍♂️.



The corruption at the student leadership level is mind-blowing.#YouDontFeedMe pic.twitter.com/AeHVi1oagi — @The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) August 25, 2021

Ahhh wait. UDS? Bus? What happen to the motorbikes? https://t.co/ZdeRY4hdlv — Africas Finest???????????????? (@djmillzygh) August 24, 2021

UDS Tamale campus is not different as the 2020/2021 SRC in collaboration with the local NUGS of the university of Development studies, has spent a whooping sum of Ghc63,175.47 on a single bus terminal and a relaxation bench at Tamale campus pic.twitter.com/WqoxW4Hd09 — JP STYLES ???? (@Jpstyles8) August 23, 2021

Very pathetic how this UDS SRC has spent successful on this useless bus stop terminal May prosterity judge us all https://t.co/OVajVfnDQ0 — The Tilapia Guy (@TheTilapiaGuy) August 24, 2021

#UDS Bus Terminal

Information reaching me is that, Mr. Lukman has advised himself together with the other executives.

Now the new contract is to demolish the bus terminal.

The demolishing cost is Gh¢13,045.78



As3m Aba???? — Abra GH (@DoGood27) August 25, 2021