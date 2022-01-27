You are here: HomeNews2022 01 27Article 1454851

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users ‘roast’ Nyiaeso MP over ‘they can’t do anything’ E-levy comment

Majority, Minority clash over E-levy persists

Parliament awaits resubmission of Bill from Finance Minister

Government starts stakeholder consultations over E-levy

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has courted social media ire after he made comments to the effect that the Majority Group in Parliament will pass the Electronic Transactions Bill (E-levy) come what may.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, the MP reiterates the need for the E-levy and slams the Minority – who are doggedly opposed to it – for doing so just for political reasons.

"We will pass it, we, we will pass it at the right time, they can't do anything. We are in government. If they claim they want to make us unpopular, why won't they stop? Because they know this is going to transform and change the lives of Ghanaians."

"They know this is going to reverse the consequences of the COVID-19, they know this is going to put our fiscal space in the right perspective, and they are afraid that Ghanaians will continue to build their goodwill and confidence in this government," he stated.

But for some Twitter users, his views were not as problematic as the posture that he kept in defending the bill that as sharply divided Parliament as it has public opinion and for which the government has started stakeholder consultations ahead of resubmission of the bill next week.

Below are some of the critical tweets













