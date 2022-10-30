Social media users react to the alleged beating of a passenger over GH¢2 fare at Lapaz

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

News of the scuffle between a male passenger and a driver at the Lapaz Mile 7 terminal took over social media in the late hours of Saturday, October 29, 2022.



According to a Twitter user, Antwi Edmond, a disgruntled passenger who did not agree with the new fare increment of GH¢2 entered into a physical brawl with the driver and the bus conductor.



The fight, according to some eyewitnesses, allegedly ended up in the death of the passenger.



“During the force applied by the trotro mates at the station, the man decided to fight them back which led to a huge fight between him and our bus conductor and his mate with the backing of their co-workers after several minutes of the fight, this male passenger lost his life.



“He lost his life after one unawares [SIC] punch, which made his head hit one of the pavements at the terminal and lost his precious life. May his soul rest in perfect peace. I can’t believe he lost his life sake of [SIC] 2 cedis increment,” the eyewitness with the Twitter username @Murphy_Vainn wrote in a thread.



Tweeps have shared varied and mixed reactions to the news.



While some have attributed it to the current economic hardships, others have blamed commercial drivers for wrongly charging new fares.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union announced the increment in transport fares by 19% on October 29, 2022.



And the mate and his driver will also pay the price of not been tolerant. So sad for both of them. They’ve all lost their lives. One to the grave and the other to prison. — Delali (@adwoa_dela) October 30, 2022

Oh chale slowwww.. Some people too dey figa too much ah.. You get down anka who go kill you? Smh the way anɔklily go lash am for the asamando there erhn???????? may his soul RIP — the real TakeAway???????? (@1realtakeaway_) October 30, 2022

Charley, hmmm... what kind of frustration wae dey hover over Ghana now, angry dey street. Charley, also witness a similar misunderstanding over this fare increment today... Help calm another in situations like this wen you can... — sey@ram (@emmanuelseyadat) October 30, 2022

Now ankasa everyone seems angry in the country. Small thing p3 then people vex — Stefan Nana Ansah ❁ (@nanakwesiansah_) October 30, 2022

@CalebBoonu07 u see what a useless govt can cause …just like that somebody en life is gone — kofi Dagaati (@toymacine_) October 30, 2022

Lol guy man just gave @GhPoliceService nice evidence.. he this man died for real them most of the conductors will be arrested.. oh nice nice — SikaY3Mogya part 1 & 2 (@macnotthe) October 30, 2022

Same incident happened on Friday night in my trotro from kaneshie to kasoa. Just that the driver was patient and he let it go. ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ — wize (@wizi_wize) October 30, 2022

dude did not lose his life because of 2 cedis, it's anger bottled up over long period of time. Things are hard! ???? — SOH CAH TOA (@socatoah_gh) October 30, 2022

When petrol prices are increased, commercial drivers increase their fares to at least “catch up”. Passengers are still receiving 500gh salary with no increments. Let’s leave this here???? — Jay Blaqq (@JaY_Blaqq) October 30, 2022

2gh is even more. From Danquah to circle, just 0.50ps last week . This man was not willing to pay. If not for timely intervention of some passengers, the extent of anger, I am sure this would have been the fate of the man . May his soul rest in peace. — S.O.A.K boi (@boi_soak) October 30, 2022

