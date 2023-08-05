You are here: HomeNews2023 08 05Article 1818932

Social media users react to state UGCC headquarters as Ghana marks Founders' day

In light of Founders Day celebrations, Ghanaians have taken a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about the achievements of the Founding Fathers.

Many visited the newly refurbished Kwame Nkrumah memorial park, learning about the famous exploits of the first Prime Minister and President.

But the UGCC head office, the office used by the big six, men who began the fight for Ghana’s independence and for whom Founders Day is celebrated has nothing to boast of.

A tweet by Barbara Eyeson sighted by GhanaWeb, showed the building that was dedicated as the main headquarters of the United Gold Coast Convention in Saltpond has been left to rot.

The tweet stated that images of the building have been circulating every year as Founders Day is marked with no improvement to its state and appearance.

According to some reactions, the historical sentiment, nostalgia, and value attached to this building as well as many other buildings need to be protected and appreciated.

Some tweeps left suggestions as to how this was a means to generate tourism fees by renovations, others expressed their disappointment and frustration on how this happened in the first place.

See some reactions below:















