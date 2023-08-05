Social media users react to state UGCC headquarters as Ghana marks Founders' day

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

In light of Founders Day celebrations, Ghanaians have taken a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about the achievements of the Founding Fathers.



Many visited the newly refurbished Kwame Nkrumah memorial park, learning about the famous exploits of the first Prime Minister and President.



But the UGCC head office, the office used by the big six, men who began the fight for Ghana’s independence and for whom Founders Day is celebrated has nothing to boast of.



A tweet by Barbara Eyeson sighted by GhanaWeb, showed the building that was dedicated as the main headquarters of the United Gold Coast Convention in Saltpond has been left to rot.



The tweet stated that images of the building have been circulating every year as Founders Day is marked with no improvement to its state and appearance.



According to some reactions, the historical sentiment, nostalgia, and value attached to this building as well as many other buildings need to be protected and appreciated.



Some tweeps left suggestions as to how this was a means to generate tourism fees by renovations, others expressed their disappointment and frustration on how this happened in the first place.



Always see the old picture of this building circulating every year so took an updated one last month when I was in the area and it still looks in a sorry state!



Ghana's Founders Day but the UGCC building, the historic National Headquarters in Saltpond still looks like this... ???? pic.twitter.com/0HYbRh2ceh — Barbara Eyeson (@BarbaraEyeson) August 4, 2023

Sad narrative. We always fail to honour our heroes.

The west keeps hoarding our stolen history and make money with it while we destroy what is left of ours. SMH. https://t.co/gtbsUGtfPf — Impactful Blogger (@blogitayooba12) August 4, 2023

This just shows that the current government doesn't actually care about the narrative it's pushing about Founders Day including all of UGCC. It just wants to discredit Kwame Nkrumah, that's all. Three years of this narrative and no evidence https://t.co/JXf9vea1Wa — Slimm???? (@slimmwrites) August 4, 2023

A restoration project right? I doubt we shall have the patience as a people to restore it. Charley our problems are bread and butter (stomach issues) oo. We don’t look beyond anything else. https://t.co/FxywKpdXzA — Sunu (@Sunudoe) August 4, 2023

