See the smart WC that is selling at GH¢360,000

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users have been reacting to a viral video where a smart water closet is being sold on the Ghanaian market.



Users on the X platform have been left bemused at the selling price of the WC, which is pegged around GH¢360,000 after it was shared media personality, Serwaa Amihere.



One user on the platform called Ibrahim Issifu, on his part, has questioned the actual price tag of the WC after he conducted a search online which showed that the water closet sells at $9,937,50 [GH¢113,770.44], a rather stark difference from the price being quoted in Ghana.



“We dey kill wana sef too much, see profit margin,” Issifu lamented.



Other users on the platform have likened the development to a money laundering scheme and have put into question the actual target market for the product.



Some users have also made mockery of the features associated with the WC, which include WiFi, motion sensor and among others.



See the Tweet and reactions below:









We Dey kill Wana sef too much, see profit margin. https://t.co/xfsSNSSUyT pic.twitter.com/1Il8aYNYL0 — Ibrahim Issifu (@touchy106) September 11, 2023

if they are not washing money what other reason justifies this price tag…smh — HalfAmazing✨ (@Mr_Teiko) September 12, 2023

Profit of Gh246,137.72. Ahia Dem go charge for shipping and tax ??? — Tsatsu Cheddar98 (@AdagbeqhobbyK) September 12, 2023