You are here: HomeNews2022 01 26Article 1453786

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Disclaimer

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Social media users react to Speaker Bagbin’s colourful new look

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Speaker Alban Bagbin Speaker Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin has urged the Members of Parliament to take a cue from his dressing, adorned in traditional wear just like the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah did.

The Speaker wore kente over a white lace shirt and a crown as he presided over today’s sitting on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

According to him, the Parliament of Ghana is a unique ‘Made in Ghana’ product and Parliamentarians must showcase and market it to the world as a brand.

“We must create a unique set of values and norms that will give a unique character to our parliament to set it apart, from the colonial legacies of the British system. My outfit today as the speaker and presiding Officer is to set in motion that Agenda,” Mr. Bagbin asserted.

He also added that the first President of the nation, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and other founding members wore a dominate native custom in the past and the current Members of Parliament should take a cue from it to fully represent the identity of Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have welcomed the Speaker’s new look and expressed their opinions on it.











Join our Newsletter