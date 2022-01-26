Social media users react to Speaker Bagbin’s colourful new look

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin has urged the Members of Parliament to take a cue from his dressing, adorned in traditional wear just like the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah did.



The Speaker wore kente over a white lace shirt and a crown as he presided over today’s sitting on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



According to him, the Parliament of Ghana is a unique ‘Made in Ghana’ product and Parliamentarians must showcase and market it to the world as a brand.



“We must create a unique set of values and norms that will give a unique character to our parliament to set it apart, from the colonial legacies of the British system. My outfit today as the speaker and presiding Officer is to set in motion that Agenda,” Mr. Bagbin asserted.



He also added that the first President of the nation, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and other founding members wore a dominate native custom in the past and the current Members of Parliament should take a cue from it to fully represent the identity of Ghanaians.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have welcomed the Speaker’s new look and expressed their opinions on it.





King of Ghana's parliament Bagbin 1 pic.twitter.com/0gMFZ6QDQl — Eben Brown (@BrownBo10140453) January 25, 2022

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin goes traditional.

This is the first time a speaker under the 4th Republic is conducting official business in the chamber with a traditional outfit other than the usual gown pic.twitter.com/hJpFy7aV6g — Nana Fapimso ???? (@pnorvinyo_17) January 25, 2022

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. ASK Bagbin ???? reporting to duty in full royal regalia.



???? pic.twitter.com/ZLDZ2AXvOd — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) January 25, 2022

I like the way the Speaker has given us something SENSIBLE themed on our culture to muse on. History won’t forget.

In fact, but for this, he’d always be remembered for the period in his life when he married and got one xtra pussy FREE of charge.



Alban Bagbin, your ‘excellency’ pic.twitter.com/wXO1Ks4zo4 — Kwame Agyemang Berko (@uhuruBardman) January 25, 2022

Alban Bagbin is really chopping his Speakers hip. Ebeii.???????????? — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) January 25, 2022