Social media users react to Police decision to provide security for NDC demo

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Ghana Police Service has rescinded its decision not to offer security for the NDC demo



• The u-turn was made after a meeting with leadership of the NDC



• Social media users are unhappy with it



The decision by the Ghana Police Service to grant permission to the youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to embark on a demonstration after refusing to grant the members of the #FixTheCountry campaign has further infuriated some Ghanaians.



After initially announcing their decision not to provide security for the protests, the Ghana Police Service after a meeting with the members of the opposition party rescinded their decision and offered to provide security for the demonstration.



This was made known by the National Youth Organizer of the NDC after the meeting held on Friday, July 2, 2021.



Opare Addo said on Class FM that, “what we did at the meeting is that we agreed on the routes we’ll be using for the demonstration.”



The Ghana Police Service in a post on its official Facebook timeline wrote, “the Police are poised to provide the necessary security for the safety of the planned demonstration by the youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday 6th July, 2021."



The statement added, "the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh held a meeting with the organisers at the Police Headquarters, Accra on 2nd July, 2021. All matters relating to the march was discussed and agreed, including the routes and COVID-19 protocols.”



This decision by the police has irked some Ghanaians who have accused the police of selective justice having already refused the #FixTheCountry campaigners from pouring on the streets.



To some people, the decision is further proof that the NDC is part of the woes facing the country and until the NPP/NDC duopoly is broken, the country will continue to suffer.



Others also believe that the decision is a testament to the fact that the Ghana Police Service is at the behest of the whims and caprices of politicians and not Ghanaians.



Read some of the posts below





They truly fear non-partisan activists.#FixTheCountry — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) July 2, 2021

The police recognize the fact that NDC could form the next government in 2024. They wouldn’t want to mess with them cos they would transfer everyone at Headquarters to some village with no light and electricity.



Smh #FixTheCountry — Cement Slayer (@Bridget_Otoo) July 2, 2021

If NDC can demonstrate then #FixTheCountry too we go fit demonstrate pic.twitter.com/u0KjB9ArAv — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) July 2, 2021

Up till now these two don’t know what time we in. I don’t think Ghana is safe under these men. Time for them to go. Lord have mercy on us. Ghana Armed Forces | Ghana Police | Nana Addo | #FixTheCountry | Mahama | AkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/ObZpM2C0ho — Nancy Brew (@nancybrewgh) July 2, 2021

That’s crazy... and “fix the country” campaigners can’t demonstrate??? I’m not understanding. What’s the difference? I guess different hashtags ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ https://t.co/wJrN2blVKQ — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) July 2, 2021

If NDC can demonstrate why can’t #FixTheCountry also demonstrate? — Dr. Sneaker Nyame????(Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) July 2, 2021

Ghana Police will provide security for the safety of a demonstration by NDC youths but fight against a demonstration for the betterment of this country. Naa man for lef Ghana, the country really cast. — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) July 2, 2021