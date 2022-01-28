You are here: HomeNews2022 01 28Article 1455805

Social media users react to E-levy townhall meeting

Whiles government readies itself to resubmit the contentious E-levy before parliament for approval, it has organized a town hall meeting on the controversial matter as part of stakeholder engagement.

The townhall meeting according to the government was to afford it the opportunity to explain the essence of the E-levy as well as taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders on the levy which has since its announcement in the 2022 budget statement sharply divided public opinion.

Speakers at the event who made presentations on behalf of the government urged the citizenry to embrace the new tax policy as it was going to afford the country to finance its own development and also do away with borrowing from the international market.

The meeting once again ignited a conversation on various social media platforms particularly Twitter, the majority of whose users still stand opposed to the tax.

Whiles some argue that it will impose an excessive financial burden on them, others say it will force them to discontinue the usage of electronic transaction platforms.

