Social media users poke holes in Dag Heward-Mills' apology to Otumfuo

General News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some social media users say they find some inconsistencies in the apology issued by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to Otumfuo



• A recent audio circulating captures the Bishop heavily criticising Otumfuo



• In an apology letter issued by the Bishop, he states that the said audio was recorded 20 years ago and has been taken out of context



The Wednesday, June 16, 2021, edition of Net Two TV’s The Seat Show, played a tape recording in which the founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, was allegedly heard berating the Asantehene, Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Among other things, the popular Bishop allegedly described Otumfuo’s reign as being useless and unbeneficial to his subjects.



In a letter dated June 16, 2021, and signed by the Bishop, it stated that the statement captured on tape was made nearly 20 years ago and is now being circulated out of context by some individuals with malicious intentions.



“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference nearly 20 years ago has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down,” portions of the apology letter read.



While apologizing for the statements, the Bishop in his letter admitted that Otumfuo over the years has indeed had a positive effect on his subjects through his reign.



Despite the admission of fault and the issuance of an apology to the Otumfuo by Bishop Dag, some social media are registering objections to the apology letter.



The objections raised include what some see to be loopholes and inconsistencies between the contents of the audio and the justification given in the letter.



Considering that Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu ascended his throne some 24 years ago, some social media users have pointed out that the claim by the Bishop indicating he made the statements about 2 years into the reign of the Asantehene holds no water.



“Snake oil salesman says what? The King was enstooled in April 1999 so the so-called nearly 20 years doesn’t change anything. Shame on you Bishop Dag Haward Mills,” a Facebook user with the name Asem Beba Dabi shared.



Others have also pointed out that the funeral of the mother of the Asantehene was held in December 2017 – three years ago.



“All I can say is that Otumfou’s Mum (the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, Asantehemaa) did not pass nearly twenty years ago, neither was her funeral done during the same period. I find paragraph 3 of this letter rather interesting given some unsavoury comments we have seen on these streets intended to impugn the reputation of His Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu II,” George Sarpong wrote in a Facebook post.



I’m not even fond of chiefs, but I’m disgusted by Bishop Dag’s comments. — Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) June 18, 2021

Well Bishop is lying. In his rant,he mentioned the King holding multiple anniversaries of his enstoolment. 20years ago, the king hadn’t celebrated any of his anniversaries. pic.twitter.com/J48LmOp2gd — ????OGYAM???? (@KwabenaGyam_) June 20, 2021

Eeeiiiii Dag Dey fear ????????????????



“...This would mean that, if Bishop Dag Heward-Mills made those comments against the Asantehene nearly twenty years ago, then the King would have been on the throne for barely two years at the time.” — 7god (@_D_S_J_) June 20, 2021

Bishop dag heward mills is a big liar...even when apologizing koraa hes still lying....



Eeiiiiii....Well Asantehene has not forced u to apologize buh u felt u want to apologize and u av lied on top too...



A so called man of God lying...eeiii — That Abossey Okai Credit Ofisa ❼ (@kwamenyarkoosaf) June 21, 2021

I listened to the audio and I find it difficult to see the supposed insult to His Royal Highest Otumfuo SPECIFICALLY. All Bishop Dag's comparison and statements were pure undeniable FACTS!! https://t.co/dfc2Aeb2H2 — EDDYBLESS FRIMPONG ???????? (@Eddybless123) June 18, 2021