General News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods

Accra flooded after torrential rains

Government releases GH¢25 million as Cathedral 'seed money'

Twitter users slam government's lack of prioritization

Parts of the capital got heavily flooded from the afternoon of Friday, June 3 after heavy downpour triggered flooding that grounded parts of Accra.

According to GhanaWeb's tracking, the floods caused heavy traffic in parts of Accra leaving motorists stranded.

In the specific case of the road stretch from Achimota leading to Ofankor and Pokuase, the area had been taken over by flood waters on all sides.

The situation had forced motorists to use link roads in the Mile 7 - Tantra Hill and adjoining areas as they sought to access the areas beyond Ofankor.

Floods have become very common in many parts of the country, in Greater Accra especially, following torrential rains that began in the month of May.

Whilst the Ghana Meteorological Service has made it a point to update citizens with up to the minute weather reports on a daily basis, the Ghana Police Service has cautioned citizens to be safe amidst the rains and for parents and teachers to avoid leaving their children out in the rains as it may be dangerous.

People on social media - especially Twitter - are not enthused about the state of affairs and have drawn a nexus between the floods and recent disclosure that government had paid an additional seed money of GHC25 million towards the National Cathedral project.

The disclosure was made by North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who himself posted a tweet on government's lack of prioritization citing the floods and the Cathedral expenditure.

