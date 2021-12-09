Social media users lambast Carlos Ahenkorah over E-levy comment

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Tema West Member of Parliament, Carlos Ahenkorah, has come under fire from social media users for recent comments on the controversial E-levy.



Ahenkorah told journalists yesterday (December 8, 2021) that the E-levy brouhaha with respect to the use of Mobile Money (MoMo) service was not needed because it applied strictly to persons who decide to use the particular electronic transaction mode.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the 2022 budget noted that the electronic transaction levy will be set at 1.75% and will be taxed on all transactions that exceed GH¢100 per day. The impact of the tax has particularly been raised on MoMo transactions which have become very popular.



In explaining his position on the tax, Ahenkorah said: “I will tell you something, I have always been saying that the MoMo tax is not a compulsory tax, you only pay when you use it. If you don’t use it you don’t pay so for me, there is no way any other procedure for making payments is going to equal MoMo.”



He explained further: “Right now, what we are saying is the tax is targeted at those who have the ability to pay, not those who are receiving. If you are receiving it is okay to go and negotiate with the person who has gone to the bank to borrow money and be a MoMo agent, pay money out, otherwise keep the money on your phone and you don’t pay any money.



“It is money targeted at those who want to use the service, even if I stand here and tell people that if you like don’t pay or if you like don’t use MoMo, I tell you, using MoMo will be far cheaper. If you think using the MoMo service is difficult or expensive, you try taking your money out there and even see.”



The tax has become a major sticking point between the Majority and Minority in Parliament. The Minority have announced an outright rejection whiles government said it is mulling a reduction of the rate.



A number of social media users are not pleased with Ahenkorah's commentary. Whereas some point to the lack of comprehension in his view, others have regurgitated his ballot snatching incident of early January 2021 to hit out at him.







Below are some reactions:





Carlos Ahenkorah is a lose talker.Such irresponsible statement to make. — #dubnation (@edem_agenda) December 9, 2021

Carlos Ahenkorah after chewing ballots papers in Parliament, prefers to insult our intelligence.

Posterity will Judge us all ????

#TheFutureIsPregnant #Citinewsroom #CitiCBS — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????????? (@tabi_henry) December 9, 2021

Carlos Ahenkorah say if you no want pay the e-levy don’t use momo, then i remembered it was him that snatched the ballot box at parliament — dracojeremy???? (@jeremyb___) December 8, 2021

Did you listen to Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah very well?? Did you understand what he said?? — Ccc❤️ (@Chale_Astress) December 9, 2021

I don't get it! seems the NPP isnt willing to shift from their stance on this e-levy! Carlos ahenkorah just confirmed it with his silly remark. The question is why?

Why will they risk backlash from about 80% of the voting population.

Is there something we are missing? pic.twitter.com/UFoETmHLlJ — 西蒙???? (@y3Ghana) December 9, 2021

“The comments by Carlos Ahenkorah on the e-levy is very unfortunate especially when the Vice President is trying to encourage a cashless economy” - Edward Bawa #TV3NewDay — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) December 9, 2021

"Carlos Ahenkorah" U should b in jail for stealing and causing Comotion In parliament but who are we to question the law for not taking it charges on u.. how we survive isn’t ur problem, just watch us survive!! #CarlosAhenkorah pic.twitter.com/thR4yzry9b — Nana Serwaa Bron (@joneslotty72) December 9, 2021

Carlos Ahenkorah is a really funny man... the same way he stole the ballot paper and bolted is the same way he will steal the E-Levi money ???? — ANUKA SHADRACK ????⚖️ (Asa Smalls) (@fugutotheworld) December 9, 2021

